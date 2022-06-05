Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Given New $72.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Magna International from $92.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Magna International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Magna International from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Magna International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Magna International has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $104.28. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Magna International’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Magna International by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Magna International by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Magna International by 1,609.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

