Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,665,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,738,043. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,857 shares of company stock valued at $13,773,785 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,853,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,421 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,222,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.