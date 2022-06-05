MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Receives $9.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lowered MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $77,810.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 239,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,863.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,606,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

MKTW traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.85. 141,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,654. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12. MarketWise has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

