Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.34 Billion

Brokerages expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) to announce $5.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.42 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $5.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $21.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.87 billion to $21.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.02 billion to $22.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.73.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MMC traded down $2.83 on Tuesday, reaching $157.26. 1,907,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,219. The stock has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $133.86 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

