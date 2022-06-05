Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $55,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $357.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,076,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,035. The stock has a market cap of $348.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $351.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

