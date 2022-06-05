Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities to Neutral

Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $105.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $125.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.57.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT opened at $95.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.30. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $95.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $128.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 67.56%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.