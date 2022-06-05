Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDFGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

MHSDF stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99.

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (Get Rating)

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.