Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.96

Shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.96 and traded as low as C$6.89. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$6.95, with a volume of 15,965 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.01, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.09 million and a PE ratio of 56.05.

About Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN)

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

