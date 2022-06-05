Merlin Capital LLC Buys Shares of 26,934 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,000. Scotts Miracle-Gro comprises about 5.0% of Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045 in the last three months. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,529. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $207.34. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro (Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.