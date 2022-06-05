Merlin Capital LLC Makes New $2.99 Million Investment in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 228,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,000. GrowGeneration accounts for about 3.5% of Merlin Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Merlin Capital LLC owned about 0.38% of GrowGeneration at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 44.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

GrowGeneration stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,887. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $303.70 million, a PE ratio of 250.00 and a beta of 2.85.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GrowGeneration (Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.