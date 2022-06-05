Merlin Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 385,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000. Clever Leaves comprises about 1.4% of Merlin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the fourth quarter valued at about $764,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Clever Leaves by 567.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 109,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 92,944 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Clever Leaves during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Clever Leaves from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Clever Leaves from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th.

NASDAQ CLVR traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.15. 225,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 50.18% and a negative net margin of 280.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

