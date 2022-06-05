Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,754 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 19,584 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.4% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $18,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $190.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,442 shares of company stock worth $9,345,941. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

