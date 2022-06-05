MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0156 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $3.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 490.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 414,503 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 11.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

