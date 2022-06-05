MIR COIN (MIR) Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MIR COIN (MIR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded down 2% against the dollar. One MIR COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MIR COIN has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $43,599.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MIR COIN Coin Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir . The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

MIR COIN Coin Trading

