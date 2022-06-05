Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 708,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,493,000. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned approximately 0.73% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 62,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 23,260 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,890,000. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

EWU stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,233,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,135,060. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.15.

