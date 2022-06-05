Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires Shares of 23,781 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,781 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,047,000. Illumina comprises about 0.9% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 510.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 58.1% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 136 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $15.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.97. 929,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,304. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.62. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.35 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.08.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

