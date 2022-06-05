Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys 48,240 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1,426.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 48,240 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,588,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,690,000 after buying an additional 77,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,315,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,007,612,000 after purchasing an additional 115,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,152,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,940,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,193,000 after purchasing an additional 40,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,553,000 after purchasing an additional 214,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.02. The stock had a trading volume of 782,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.47. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $412,732.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,609. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,688 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

