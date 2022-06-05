Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Shares in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 404,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,852,000. CNH Industrial makes up about 0.8% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNHI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.62.

CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,182. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.67.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.3072 dividend. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

