Mirabella Financial Services LLP Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 1,348.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,717 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 116,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 16,624 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period.

Shares of IFRA stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.21. 251,618 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.45.

