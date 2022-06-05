Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 1,498.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,452 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 12,023 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBHT stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,752. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.11 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.85%.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

