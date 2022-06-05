Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $5 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 1,348.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,717 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after buying an additional 157,994 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,351,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 468.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 87,440 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,909,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,565,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.21. 251,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average of $37.45.

