Mirabella Financial Services LLP Increases Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,720 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth about $277,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 27.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 52.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 27,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 14.2% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $9.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,331,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,552. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.59. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $273.58.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cigna from $235.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.84.

Cigna Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.