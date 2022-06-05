Mirabella Financial Services LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 25,249 shares during the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care makes up approximately 0.8% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $53,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.80.

Shares of TNDM stock traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.48. 1,294,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,459. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 793.60 and a beta of 0.69. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.25 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $27,709.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,112 shares in the company, valued at $571,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.90 per share, for a total transaction of $174,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,054.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and sold 17,915 shares worth $1,757,481. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

