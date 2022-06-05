Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $10.49 Million in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 152,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,487,000. Southern comprises about 1.1% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $990,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 307,831 shares of company stock worth $22,318,839 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $75.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,686,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,105. The stock has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.38. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.