Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $4.75 Million in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned 0.05% of Saia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAIA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,244,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Saia by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,437,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,392,000 after purchasing an additional 314,246 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Saia by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 895,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,838,000 after purchasing an additional 117,431 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Saia by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 672,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,435,000 after purchasing an additional 108,925 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 1,104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of Saia stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.64 and a 1-year high of $365.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.73.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.28. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIA has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $213.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.71.

Saia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.