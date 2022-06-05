Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $9.68 Million in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 147,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,676,000. AerCap makes up about 1.0% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned about 0.11% of AerCap at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in AerCap by 2,095.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 115,226 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerCap alerts:

AER traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.21. The stock had a trading volume of 537,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.43. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $71.38.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.56.

AerCap Company Profile (Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.