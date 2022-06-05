Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases 55,000 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 335,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 831,443 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth $6,195,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth $6,086,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 283,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth $2,083,000. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of Golar LNG stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.03. 1,356,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,180. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

