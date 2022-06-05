Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Shares in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ArcBest by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ArcBest by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 270,233 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ArcBest by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARCB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.10.

Shares of ArcBest stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,950. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.01. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.90%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

