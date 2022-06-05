Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $11.41 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,000. Align Technology accounts for about 1.2% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN traded down $11.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.60. 643,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,084. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.84. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.64 and a 12 month high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.27.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

