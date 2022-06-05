Mirova Buys 1,151 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mirova grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSC Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.30. 110,802,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,771,504. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.96 and a 52 week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

