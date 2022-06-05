Mirova Buys Shares of 49,465 Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Mirova bought a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 49,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ally Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,419,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,157,000 after acquiring an additional 667,877 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,136 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 3,544,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,775,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,249,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,520,000 after purchasing an additional 877,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,216,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,214,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALLY traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,889. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

