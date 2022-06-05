Mirova Grows Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mirova raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,409 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,458,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,478,882. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.79 and its 200-day moving average is $161.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

