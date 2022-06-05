Mirova Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mirova raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 223.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,776 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.6% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mirova’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after purchasing an additional 401,615 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,745,526,000 after purchasing an additional 369,560 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,095,288,000 after purchasing an additional 100,386 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA traded down $71.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $703.55. 37,351,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,088,144. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $577.20 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $887.07 and a 200 day moving average of $939.25. The firm has a market cap of $728.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $1,297,673.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,636.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 417,001 shares of company stock worth $370,163,441. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $901.82.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

