Mirova Has $11.29 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mirova trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.4% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mirova’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,916 shares of company stock worth $32,223,979. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.77.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $8.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.20. The company had a trading volume of 59,848,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,516,012. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $468 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.22. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

