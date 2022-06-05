Mirova Has $2.65 Million Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 1,736.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 19.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTCH shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS analyst Kunal Madhukar lowered the price target on Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) to $14.00 (from $19.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $56.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Farfetch from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

NYSE:FTCH traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.85. 13,145,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,118,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 3.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.27 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

