Mirova Has $7.83 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mirova lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up 0.9% of Mirova’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mirova’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after buying an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $63,796,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,833,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,888,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,318,818 shares of company stock worth $389,821,258. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.47.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $301.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,490,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,586. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $201.29 and a 52 week high of $324.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.26. The stock has a market cap of $286.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

