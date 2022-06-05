Mirova Increases Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Mirova grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAR. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 81.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 94.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 57.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 89,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 32,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 13.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after acquiring an additional 20,875 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,971.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $1,023,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,319.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 127,618 shares of company stock worth $9,970,541 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,482. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

