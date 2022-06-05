Mithril (MITH) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.30 Million

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Mithril has a market capitalization of $17.30 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mithril has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008116 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00145222 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000259 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

