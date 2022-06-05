Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-$1.07 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.19 billion-$12.19 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITEY opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

MITEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CLSA lowered shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 16 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

