MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,006,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.1% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $147,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $144,491,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,498,000 after purchasing an additional 479,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,627,000 after purchasing an additional 441,268 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.98. 3,142,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,801,170. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.51 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.