MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,069 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $41,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of QUAL traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.77. The company had a trading volume of 807,756 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.05 and its 200-day moving average is $132.72.

