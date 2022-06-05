MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.7% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $100,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,674,000 after buying an additional 14,642 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.84. 2,694,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,016,068. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $190.66 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

