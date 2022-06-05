MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,334 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $35,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,288,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 846,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,639,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 814,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 581,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,004,000 after acquiring an additional 24,438 shares in the last quarter.

VOT stock traded down $3.35 on Friday, reaching $192.54. The company had a trading volume of 153,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,314. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $174.01 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.49 and its 200 day moving average is $220.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

