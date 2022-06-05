MML Investors Services LLC Has $37.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,549 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $37,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of IWD traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,134,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,303. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.79 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

