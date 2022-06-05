MML Investors Services LLC Has $45.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 708,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,497 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.82% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $45,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $50.76. The stock had a trading volume of 264,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,709. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $46.57 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.13.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

