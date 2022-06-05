MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $69,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,855. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.37 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.74.

