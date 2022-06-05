MML Investors Services LLC Sells 5,638 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 211,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $46,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA VV traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.64. 310,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,230. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.93 and a 1 year high of $222.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.94.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

