MML Investors Services LLC Sells 68,107 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 706,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,107 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $77,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,789,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,937,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,775,000 after buying an additional 643,285 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,232,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,378,000 after buying an additional 495,721 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,458,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,242,000 after purchasing an additional 383,265 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,176.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 397,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 365,913 shares during the period.

BATS VLUE traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.06. 649,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.98. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

