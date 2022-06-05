Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives $236.62 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $236.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,057,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,128,271. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna will post 27.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total value of $1,144,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,934,364.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 345,305 shares of company stock valued at $50,482,597. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

