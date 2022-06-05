Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings. Momentive Global posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Momentive Global.
A number of research firms recently commented on MNTV. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.07.
NASDAQ:MNTV traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.70. 1,270,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,370. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96. Momentive Global has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.30.
About Momentive Global (Get Rating)
Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.
